Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar personally led the attack on Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan. Russian “Kommersant” newspaper,

According to the diplomatic and military sources of the Russian “Kommersant” newspaper, the attack unleashed by Azerbaijan on Nagorno Karabakh on September 28-30 was personally led by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. As reported by Armenpress, the newspaper published an extensive article detailing Turkey’s military-technical participation in the war against Artsakh. The daily writes that the hostilities were planned in advance by the political and military leadership of the Republic of Turkey.

According to the newspaper, in recent months, Ankara has been actively provoking Baku to launch hostilities, promising comprehensive political, diplomatic, intelligence and military-technical assistance.

“After the recent Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises in July-August, a large number of Turkish troops remained in Azerbaijan, aiming to play a coordinating role in planning and carrying out the offensive on Nagorno-Karabakh. We are talking about 600 servicemen, including a tactical group of 200 people, 50 commanders in Nakhichevan, 90 military advisers in Baku, a flight-tactical group of 120 people at Gabala air base, 20 drone operators at Dallar airport, 50 commanders in Evlakh, 50 commanders in Evlakh. “20 people in the army corps at the Baku naval base and military institute,” the newspaper’s sources said.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Commander of the Land Forces Umit Dundar arrived in Azerbaijan on September 28-30 at the height of hostilities. Kommersant sources claim that they were in general control of the operations on the Karabakh front.

According to Kommersant’s interlocutors, on October 9, 200 machine guns and ammunition were delivered through the Amman-Baku route through Georgia. Earlier, Turkey also sent an application for transit flights over Georgian airspace for October 14, 21 and 28. The newspaper’s sources report that all the permits have been received.

“Turkish representatives are recruiting mercenaries from Islamist groups loyal to Ankara, fighting in Syria and Libya, to fight on the part of Azerbaijan in hostilities against Nagorno-Karabakh. Their transfer is supported by the Turkish Ministry of Defense. In the first week of October, a group of up to 1,300 Syrian fighters, including a group of at least 150 Libyan mercenaries, moved to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. The mercenaries were offered a monthly salary of up to 2 thousand dollars. The first group of mercenaries was sent to Azerbaijan on September 22 after two weeks of training with Turkish commanders in Syria. They are members of “Paylak ash-Sham”, “Sultan Murad Brigade”, “Firkat Hamza” and “Firkat Suleiman Shah” groups.

“A large number of military equipment, ammunition and manpower were transferred from Turkey to Azerbaijan in September-October,” Kommersant writes.