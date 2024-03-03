Will the American populace elect a president who speaks truthfully? Video

RFK Jr: The CIA is a sock puppet for the military-industrial complex, the Fed is a sock puppet for Wall Street, and the health agencies keep us sick to profit Big Pharma “The CIA’s function is to provide a steady pipeline of forever wars for Raytheon,

General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and Lockheed. My uncle understood that in 1961 when he came into power. During the Bay of Pigs, he realized he’d been lied to by his agency and by the military brass. Publicly he took blame for it, but privately he said to his aides, ‘I want to take the CIA and shatter it into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds.’

But also, the Fed is a captive agency by the banking industry. Jamie Dimon and Larry Fink run the Fed. It’s not working for you and me. It’s working to flood the canyons of Wall Street with money, and that’s much more concerning to me than the agencies.

The agencies have too much power because they’re owned by the industry. The agencies didn’t have too much power when they were working for the American public. The health agencies are not working for public health. They’re working to keep us sick, because the group that controls them, the pharmaceutical industry, profits from chronic disease. It’s now $4.3 trillion we’re spending a year on chronic disease, and nobody’s even doing research on it at NIH. All of these agencies are controlled by an industry, and I think that is the biggest threat to American democracy.” From ETHDenver 2024

