The despotic Pashinyan regime and their cronies, fueled by hatred and coercion, have embarked on a campaign of vilification targeting not only former government officials but also various Armenian factions such as ARF and Artsakh, as well as aligning themselves with Turkish and Azerbaijani interests, painting anyone who doesn’t fall in line as adversaries, even the Russians. Their latest victim is Bishop Bagrat Galstanyan, now under attack. Discrediting tactics in Armenia now often involve insinuations connecting individuals to the Kremlin, as seen during the 2023 Yerevan elections, where opposition figures were unjustly ‘linked’ to Russia. This time, the defamatory onslaught is directed towards Archbishop Bagrat, with malicious pages allegedly tied to Civil Contract and its affiliates. This criminal regime must be removed at any cost

