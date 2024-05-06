Armenia: Compare Bagrat Srbazan Credentials with Nikol Pashinyan

Gayane Aslamazyan write on Her Facebook

Presenting Bagrat Srbazan’s Credentials:

In 2013, England’s Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medal was awarded.

In 2012, I successfully defended my doctoral thesis in Theology and Biological Ethics at Concordia University of Montreal (M.A), titled “The Healthcare System of Armenia: A Historical, Social, and Theological Analysis with Perspectives on Past, Present, and Future Development.”

In 2002, defended master’s thesis titled “The Problem of the Council of Jewish Consecration in the Armenian Church,” earning four degrees of private mastery.

From 1998 to 2000, pursued studies at Leeds University in England and Murfield Holy Resurrection Theological College, while serving as visiting pastor of the Armenian Holy Trinity Church in Manchester.

From 1996 to 1998, instructed courses on Holy Liturgy commentary, Chronology, and General Church History at Gevorgyan Theological Seminary and Vazgenyan School.

From 1988 to 1994, I pursued studies at Gevorgyan Theological Seminary, culminating in graduation in 1995 with excellent progress and the defense of my thesis titled “The View of the Episcopal Personality’s Schedule: Commentary and Theology (including Novel Manuscripts and Mathematical Study).”

Bagrat Archbishop Galstanyan

Additionally, in 2018, I received a diploma from the State University of Armenia.

Regarding the resemblance to Nikol Pashinyan, Yellow Journalist Street Activist become PM of Armenia

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Facebook

X

