Anna Hakobyan prepared a heartbreaking text about the deprivations “Hraparak”

The “Hraparak” daily writes: For the sake of votes, for the sake of keeping power, Nikol Pashinyan is ready for the most incredible, crazy steps, he is ready to “sacrifice” even his family, make his personal life a subject of public discussion, put everything on the altar, just to be re-elected and remain in the post of Prime Minister.

Pensions and benefits, raising the salaries of kindergarten teachers, maintaining the water supply schedule, increasing the amount of declaration amounts and other decisions, as well as many promises that will certainly be made in the near future, are aimed at this. Just as the ceasefire declared in the campaign against the Church, the formation of Varchabend, the holding of intra-party primaries, personnel transfers, etc., which are part of the arsenal of political technologies, are aimed at this. From that arsenal are also the lofty statements that if we are not there, there will be no peace, if we are not elected, Trump’s path will not be built.

Yesterday, this pre-election theater was replenished with another one: Pashinyan’s wife, Anna Hakobyan, announced her divorce from her husband, leaving the government summer house and living on rent. She had prepared a heartbreaking text about the deprivations and restraints she has lived with during these years, that she did not even have money for clothes, she borrowed designer clothes “on the street”, wore them, appeared at some state ceremony, and then returned them to the owners. The couple, who create an image of poor, destitute people, probably hopes that the voter will sympathize with them, value the prime minister for not wasting the state budget on his wife, and they will get a few more votes. Or they will use this to refute the rumors about corruption, the negative impression left by the paid dinners of the “My Step” foundation.

By the way, yesterday, behind the scenes of the CP, they were discussing that the idea of ​​this theater was Pashinyan’s, he understands that his wife has a high anti-rating, that in the Armenian reality she has managed to become “Sashik 2”, so he suggested that Anna Hakobyan officially leave his life; perhaps this departure, even if insignificant, will help their joint cause – his reproduction.

Pashinyan probably thinks that the voter has forgotten the promises he and his group made in 2021 and hopes that this time, by misleading the voter, he can reproduce himself in a third term.

And what did he promise five years ago, on the eve of the elections on June 20, 2021? The CP made the most extravagant promises in its pre-election program regarding Artsakh: the realization of the right of the Artsakh people to self-determination, guaranteeing the security of the Artsakh people, de-occupation of Shushi and Hadrut, and the resolution of the conflict by ensuring the rights of the Artsakh Armenians. Even before that, when the whole country was demanding his resignation, he was making heartbreaking speeches, asking for 6 months to change the situation and publishing a roadmap. He promised to restore the Artsakh negotiation process in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship, and to return the captives as soon as possible, and to resolve the issue of the missing.

“The captives will forgive us for staying in captivity for a month, two more months,” Pashinyan shamelessly declared during the campaign. Those 1-2 months have already turned into 5 or more years, to which the military-political leaders of Artsakh, who have been tortured in Baku for 2.5 years, have also been added. He promised to sign a peace treaty, but it was only initialed, and the Azerbaijani president continues to give Pashinyan homework: change the Constitution, get rid of the Declaration, refuse international lawsuits, etc.

The promises made by Pashinyan’s team in the social sphere have also remained on paper. “Reduce unemployment to below 10%; Reduce the poverty level by half; Increase the average pension from 43,500 drams to 61,000 drams; Increase the minimum pension from 26,500 drams to 37,000 drams; Increase the minimum salary from 68,000 drams to at least 85,000 drams,” Pashinyan promised in his 2021 election program. Let’s see what the picture is now, with official figures. According to information published by the Statistical Committee, according to the data for the 3rd quarter of 2025, the unemployment rate was 11.8%. The average pension, instead of the promised 61 thousand, is 49 thousand 32 drams. The minimum pension was increased only after 5 years, and at that, in a desperate way. From April 1, 2 months before the elections, people will receive 10 thousand more. The promise regarding the minimum wage has not been fulfilled either. Now the minimum wage is 75 thousand drams.

So, the grandiose promises made before the 2026 elections will suffer the same fate, if by some miracle the CP is reproduced. But Aliyev’s promises about “Western Azerbaijan”, 300 thousand Azerbaijanis living in Armenia, taking Tigranashen and receiving the Zangezur corridor will become reality.

