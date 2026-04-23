Mr. Karapetyan laid out the failures he inherited from the current government-and presented a clear, decisive plan

By Wally Sarkeesian

We are taking on a great responsibility.

We must work together to ensure the continued development of our country. But before we speak about development, let us clearly define what we have inherited from the previous incompetent authorities.

We have inherited:

a lost second homeland.

Occupied territories within the sovereign borders of Armenia by Azerbaijan.

The consequences of a bloody war, with severe human and territorial losses.

We have inherited a failure in foreign policy—

because of speaking to our key allies in the language of blackmail,

we have lost their trust.

Today, Armenia has become a center of geopolitical conflict.

We have inherited:

our best compatriots imprisoned in Baku.

In the economy, we have inherited:

a collapsed system,

21% poverty,

a society drowning in debt,

and a national debt approaching $15 billion.

The potential of the diaspora has been pushed out of Armenia’s economic life.

Domestic investors have become completely indifferent due to pressure from law enforcement bodies.

But we are here to change this reality.

What are we going to do?

First, we will work 24 hours a day.

We will build a united and strong society.

We will restore the role and place of the Church in our national life.

Justice, rule of law, and humanity will become the foundation of our state.

And as we promised,

we will deliver real, guaranteed peace.

I personally guarantee it.

Now, I would like to give the floor to Narek Karapetyan, who will present our economic plans.

Thank you.

Our next steps are clear.

Within the next two weeks, a law will be submitted to the National Assembly that will exempt small businesses from turnover tax.

This will create at least 50,000 new jobs over the next five years.

At the same time, we aim to create up to 300,000 jobs for our people.

Second,

we will create competitive economic conditions for both medium and large businesses, making Armenia one of the most attractive countries in the region for investment.

We will implement programs to:

develop local production,

reduce imports,

and strengthen domestic manufacturing.

To rebuild Armenia, we need major foreign investments,

and we will ensure their rapid inflow in a very short time.

In the coming meetings, we will present new economic development programs,

which, in my view, will be revolutionary for Armenia.