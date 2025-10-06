The difference between a dictator and a traitor.

By Wally Sarkeesian

Dictators invade. They take what belongs to others. Erdogan invaded Cyprus — half of it remains under Turkish occupation. Turkey also invaded northern Syria and northern Iraq. Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. Netanyahu continues the occupation of Palestine. That is what dictators do: they grab land.

But traitors are the opposite. A traitor doesn’t seize land — they give it away. Pashinyan handed over Artsakh, half of Armenia’s historic territory, to Turkish Azerbaijan. He surrendered hundreds of villages, lakes, and lands. And now he is partitioning Armenia itself to create a corridor for Turkey and Azerbaijan to cross.

That is the mark of a traitor. And that is the difference between dictators and traitors.