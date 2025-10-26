Enjoy the stench of “Real Armenia”: Hayk Demoyan

By Wally Sarkeesian,

Former director of the Genocide Museum-Institute Hayk Demoyan wrote: “Enjoy the stench of “Real Armenia.” It will linger for a long time, and never turn around to find out where that stench comes from. It comes from each of us – the educated, the uneducated, the famous scientist, and the ordinary citizen. We ourselves, with our own hands, created the cesspool where today’s parasites in power were bred and fed.

So easily, calmly, and smoothly, you gave the memory of an entire tragedy to rape, with silence and “understanding” you endured the desecration and destruction of a memorial complex for national memory, and we continue to snort under the stinking music of festivals.

No less stinking than this stinking Real Armenia are the educated and developed academics sitting on the frequency of silence, especially those historians who talk and write about the tragic pages of national history with smart faces, pretending not to understand and not to see the tragic pages being recorded in real mode before our eyes. How can they talk and write, there is a job, salary, awards, grants, recognition, how can they be deprived of it all at once?

I wish the participants of tomorrow’s Ohanavan battle success and I would like to remind you that unlike the Tatev Monastery gorge, the Hovhanavank gorge, being just as deep, is devoid of vegetation, therefore the probability of being crushed is greater…”