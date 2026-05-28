Today, a festive military parade dedicated to the 108th anniversary of the First Republic took place in Yerevan’s Republic Square. As part of the parade, 3 cannon shots were fired, and the RA Armed Forces aviation also flew.

It seems that Nikol Pashinyan had planned this parade for political purposes for a long time, in order to use it for his own political PR exactly ten days before the elections.

Former ambassador and politician Edgar Ghazaryan also went to Republic Square for the parade. Speaking to us about the parade, he shared his impressions: “We will discuss the parameters and quality of the weapons that were shown in more detail later, military experts should talk about this in particular. Some of the weapons shown there, it turned out, are not weapons at all. For example, the French “Bastion” armored personnel carrier is an ordinary passenger car for transporting military personnel. It cannot be presented as a weapon. Or the robot dogs that were shown looked like toys, I have a hard time imagining what combat tasks they can solve. What are they useful for and why were they created, or, let’s say, they bought guns, I wonder if they were also able to buy shells or not, because I have information that India cannot sell Indian artillery, shells, because they do not have such a right. This is reminiscent of the story of the same SUs, which could not be used in practice. As surprising as it may seem, the SUs that were purchased before the 44-day war were also displayed at the military parade, but they were not suitable for solving combat problems. It was a pointless display of toys. The interesting thing was that a person who committed a crime during military service reported to someone who did not serve in the army about the military parade.

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