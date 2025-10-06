Democracy is not just about elections. Elections can be bought, manipulated, and corrupted. What truly matters is the constitution and the judiciary.

If judges are corrupt, if they simply obey the dictator’s orders, then there is no democracy—no matter how many elections are held. Azerbaijan has elections too—Aliyev “wins” 90% of the vote. How? Because it’s a corrupt system. The same with Erdogan in Turkey.

And now in Armenia, we face the same disease. The Armenian dictator openly says, “I am the government.” That means everyone must obey him, no questions asked. The judiciary is corrupt, judges bend to his will, and prisons are filling up with political prisoners—religious leaders, businessmen, ordinary citizens.

The courts are so overloaded they can’t even keep up. That is how far Armenia’s judiciary has fallen into corruption.