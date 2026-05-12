If Pashinyan is re-elected, Armenia will become a “gubernia” of several countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin also touched upon relations with Armenia during his speech on May 9, Victory Day in the Patriotic War.

Putin suggested holding a rally to find out whether the Armenian people want to join the European Union or stay in the Eurasian Economic Union, and if it turns out that the Armenian people want to join the EU, they will offer a civilized “de-escalation” option.

Political scientist Stepan Danielyan, referring to Putin’s statement, notes that the Russian president hinted that they could leave the region and that it should be the decision of the Armenian people. However, to understand what will follow, one does not need to go far, one simply needs to look at history. “Who will fill the geopolitically empty region? We just need to remember what happened before the Russians came.

Since the 16th century, the current territory of Armenia and Azerbaijan has been a place of competition between the Ottoman Empire and Persia, and the main wars were fought for the Yerevan fortress, which was built for this very purpose. The main victims and material for the deportations in those wars were Armenians. This will happen again, and for the West, Armenians will share the fate of the Kurds, who are used and exploited, exploited and exploited,” Danielyan notes.

Political scientist Hakob Badalyan also believes that Putin’s statements mean one thing: Nikol Pashinyan will pay a very high price to Russia for his re-election, but at the expense of Armenia. “Putin makes these harsh statements publicly for two reasons, firstly, to raise the price when he sees that other power centers have also set a high price and come after it. The second reason is so that the Armenian public can also “witness” this process. The purpose of this is probably so that Nikol Pashinyan does not have a large field for informational and propaganda manipulation later. At the same time, with these statements, the Russian president, on the one hand, raising the price and on the other hand, reducing Pashinyan’s field of maneuver, simultaneously gives him “carte blanche” to play the anti-Russian component of the pre-election campaign, Badalyan emphasizes.

The political scientist warns that with such developments, if Nikol Pashinyan retains his power after the 2026 parliamentary elections, it will turn Armenia into a “gubernia” and not only of Russia, but also of the USA, Europe, Turkey, China, Iran, that is, Armenia will become a country where decisions will be made by a number of strong players, with all the consequences arising from this: intersecting interests, conflicting interests, etc.

“When holding power becomes an end in itself, in a state like Armenia, the fate I mentioned above becomes inevitable for the state. And in order not to turn Armenia into a “gubernia” or a “geopolitical consortium”, Armenia needs at least a change of government, based on which a qualitative change in the situation will also occur. The electoral process is an opportunity to do this, which can be unforgivable to miss. I repeat, there is absolutely no emotional component here. This is the political situation from which they are trying to divert public attention with emotional-declarative rhetoric about sovereignty, “real Armenia”, “peace”, etc.,” emphasized Hakob Badalyan.

You can read the full article at this address: https://hraparak.am/am/post/4fef2d74288a64ba58a34728d0c66899?fbclid=IwY2xjawRvS6pleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETF5dW9OS08zTVRNc1ZPN2pyc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHq-_3F3wBvjLtFQMrQXUDYwkOAkzKKoPI71rZuBOxA-7FxmzOEXaXEDBxM4X_aem_duvT4IlsZDA4MMgpNxp3yw

© 2008 – 2026 “Hraparak Daily”