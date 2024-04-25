ARMENIAN GENOCIDE DENIER NIKOL PASHINIAN, ANDRANIK KOCHARYAN

On April 24, the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, people’s thoughts and prayers always go to the martyrs of the genocide, to the year 1915, to the unquenchable fire of Tsitsernakaberd, to those fateful and difficult times that give reason to think about our current reality and forces to draw parallels with the past, to understand what situation we are in now. And it was impossible not to remember the statement made by Andranik Kocharyan, one of the representatives of the ruling political majority of Armenia, about turning the martyrs of the Armenian Genocide into “listing material”, which was presented as one of the goals of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to be implemented in the near future.

We would like to tell two parables in this regard, addressing Nikol Pashinyan, Andranik Kocharyan and all those whose brains have the ability to “extract” such “genius” thoughts. So the first parable. There is a woman in a village. He agrees with the neighbors to lend and borrow milk, so that he can see the preparation of oil and cheese for the winter. However, this woman’s cow is not a good milker, and every time she lends the milk to neighbors, she mixes water with the milk. It happens that one day the wife dies. When he stands in front of the judgment, at the gates of the kingdom, he rejoices that he was considered righteous by God, and wherever he is, God will make him worthy of the kingdom of heaven. Archangel Gabriel appears. The woman rejoices and says that she is happy that God will grant her the kingdom. The Archangel smiles mysteriously and answers that yes, he will enter the kingdom, but there is one condition. He takes a bowl, pours a bucket of milk and a bucket of water into it, mixes it and says: “God’s verdict is this: as soon as you can separate milk and water, you will enter the kingdom.”

Here is the second parable, which is a real historical incident. It is said that when Churchill was discussing the issue of the anti-Hitler coalition with Stalin, he said that the Pope was also joining that coalition. Stalin responds with a smile, how many divisions does the Pope have? Churchill does not answer. Then the Pope of that time learns about this story and does not react in any way. Years pass. When Stalin dies in 1953, and it is reported to Rome, he says: “Hey, now he will know how many divisions of troops we, as the Church of Christ, have in the other world.”

Why did we present these parables? We are all mortal, and maybe the author of my verses will say goodbye to this world and stand before God sooner than Nikol Pashinyan or Andranik Kocharyan, but the important thing is what “baggage” we will stand before God with at that moment. At that time, nothing will help us anymore, and, God forbid, if at the end of the deeds we have done, God will judge us in such a way that we will end up in the status of a woman who mixed water with milk or Stalin who doubts the power of the Church of Christ.

