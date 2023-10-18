A former Georgian president, Mikheil Saakashvili, who was involved in a conflict with Russia that resulted in the loss of significant territory, is currently advising Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia. Pashinyan, too, experienced a loss in the Artsakh region during his tenure. They are seeking guidance on managing their relations with Russia. Critics view these leaders as being part of a trend where political figures engage in what they consider corrupt color revolutions, potentially causing damage to their respective nations in pursuit of power.

