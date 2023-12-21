Armenian church looted, vandalized in Sweden

The Armenian church was looted and vandalized in Sodertalje, Sweden, Swedish media report.

Valuable items, which have both financial and spiritual value, were stolen from St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church.

The police are investigating the incident.

Lusine, a member of the Armenian community in Sweden, had written on X that earlier there were a series of attacks on Armenian graves in Sweden, also on her, and now—on the aforesaid church.

This is not a chain of coincidences. This is deliberate targeting and intimidation, Lusine had added.

