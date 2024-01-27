Comedy Night: with Vahe Berberian, San Francisco, and Detroit. Do not miss

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, SAN FRANCISCO, CA.

WHAT: Armenian Relief Society and the 80th Anniversary of the ARS Mid Council presents Vahe’s latest monologue Payts in Armenian. All proceed to fun ARS Zavarian Armenian One Day School.

WHEN: Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 7:30 PM.

WHERE: Vistatech Center (On the campus of Schoolcraft College), 18600 Haggerty Rd. Livonia, MI.

HOW: For tickets and info, please call Sirvart Telbelian at 248-661-8145 or Ani Attar at 248-943-2000. Tickets are $50.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA

WHAT: Hamazkayin San Francisco Nigol Aghpalian Chapter presents Vahe’s latest monologue Payts in Armenian.

WHEN: Saturday, February 24, 2024. Doors open at 7PM, show starts at 7:30PM.

WHERE: CSM Theater, 1700 W Hillsdale Blvd. San Mateo, CA 94402.

HOW: $80 general admission. $50 for 18–22-year-olds. For tickets and info, please call Lena at 650-492-0832 or Roubina at 415-706-7251.

