Armenia has experienced a decline in population under the leadership of Pashinyan’s

Based on the 2022 census findings in Armenia, the country’s total permanent population stands at 2,932,731 individuals, with 1,548,250 being women and 1,384,481 being men. The Statistical Committee of Armenia released these statistics.

During the same period, the current population indicator was 2,869,438 people.

Comparing the 2022 census data with the previous 2011 census in Armenia reveals a decline in both current and permanent population figures. Specifically, in contrast to the 2011 census, the permanent population has decreased by approximately 86,023 individuals. In 2011, the permanent population was 3,018,854, and in 2001, it stood at 3,213,011 people.

