Turks know when to be your friend and when to be your enemy Erdogan visited Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the situation in the Middle East, Ukraine, and the Caucasus during a meeting with visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Athens, reports the Greek City Times.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan keeps increasingly referring to places outside Turkey as “our lands.” The government of Turkey has threatened to invade and annex Greek islands in the Aegean Sea for at least the past five years.

In this context, the premier Greece noted the importance of respecting the territorial integrity of countries and protecting the civilian population.

He recalled the existing differences between Greece and Turkey over the Cyprus issue.

“There is no other solution for us than the decision of the UN Security Council. The dialogue should continue from where it left off in 2017,” Mitsotakis added.

