“Zhoghovurd” daily writes: “In 2024, the RA Prime Minister’s staff transferred money to the “Public Relations and Information Center” SNOC, which is known as the “fake” SNOC, twice in one day in 2024. The value of the first grant was 731 million 763 thousand one hundred drams, and the second one was 16 million 500 thousand drams.

The point is that it is still unclear why the SNOC should receive such large sums of money from the state budget when, apart from Nikol Pashinyan’s selfishness and attacking opponents with fakes, nothing is known about their activities in the public consciousness.

They pour their indignation through fake pages and in the form of complaints on the personal pages of public figures, insulting the honor and dignity of a person, even targeting their appearance and clothes.

We never saw any useful, pro-patriotic action from this SNOC, which receives millions from the state budget, even in the form of official summaries. Apparently, the summaries are for the internal audience of the executive, when the head of the government is reported about the fakers’ “victories”, “attacks” or “tactical retreats”.

“Maybe it was the “Center for Public Relations and Information” that gave Pashinyan the idea to engage in cheap analysis on the global “Tik-Tok” and to drag the members of the CP together with him to that Internet platform.”

