Fascism in Armenia at Rapid Speed: 60 Police Officers Attempt to Storm ARF Headquarters in Yerevan

On Monday, approximately 60 police officers attempted to storm the Simon Vratsian Center in Yerevan, the headquarters of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia.

According to a statement from the Council, police officers “provoked and attacked party leaders who blocked their illegal entry into the building.”

The statement continued, “Using brute force—behavior typical of street hooligans or a pack of animals—dozens of officers detained ordinary citizens, including Ashot Simonyan, Chair of the ARF Supreme Council of Armenia and a Member of Parliament, employing overt physical violence.”

The ARF Supreme Council of Armenia characterized these actions as orchestrated by a criminal group aiming to undermine Armenia’s Constitutional order. “Nikol Pashinyan, the ringleader and head of this criminal group, is determined to pursue his anti-patriotic agenda. To advance his illegal actions against citizens and political parties, he has turned state institutions into tools of criminal activity,” the statement asserted.

The statement urged local and international organizations promoting democracy and human rights, as well as diplomatic representatives, to assess the actions of this group that has undermined the constitutional order and usurped the government.

“We are confident these crimes will not go unpunished. We demand that the Prosecutor General’s Office and investigative bodies immediately initiate criminal proceedings against the police officers involved in these crimes, as well as against Nikol Pashinyan, who authorized these illegal actions and guarantees their impunity. Otherwise, the Prosecutor General’s Office and investigative bodies will also face severe consequences as accomplices to these crimes,” the statement continued.

The ARF reaffirmed its stance that such methods will not stop them and declared that their campaign against the criminal regime destroying Armenia’s statehood will persist. “In the name of Armenia and the defense of the Armenian people’s rights, we call on Armenians to unite in support of this sacred movement,” the statement concluded.

