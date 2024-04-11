IN THE AMERICAN CITY, 1 POLICE OFFICER PER 500 INHABITANTS; IN ARMENIA – 1 POLICE FOR 60 INHABITANTS

Garegin Vardanyan

Whether some people like it or not, we have to admit that in the last three decades, Armenians have created the most monstrous police force in the world. During this so-called “independent” period, a part of the people in the country, with a population of about 3.5 million, emigrated, and the rest were condemned to a hellish life. The economy built during the Soviet regime, left as a legacy from those years, was almost wholly destroyed; factories and enterprises were looted, machine tools and equipment were destroyed, and everything was wasted, and today, the warring country is left almost defenseless against the age-old enemy. The condition of the army is the most deplorable. Many of the participants of the war, especially the more famous officers, are arrested and imprisoned, and their services are treated with contempt and ridicule. But the condition of ordinary soldiers is much more difficult. In the front line, the trenches are in the spirit of the 80s of the last century, the dugouts are mostly underground and dilapidated or literally in the open air. And here, the country’s police is flourishing day by day.

In terms of political science, the country has become an open, deep, heavy police state. The real owner of the country is the self-satisfied policeman who loyally serves the authorities. My senior friend from Yerevan tells. “It was in 1992-93. the soviet had just collapsed, it was half-starved: there was no gas or electricity, there were no traffic lights and no policemen on the streets. Those who bought a few liters of gasoline drove a car, gave way to each other at the intersections, and we lived in harmony and peace like that. When the authorities got comfortable in their seats, Vano, the police chief at that time, said to the policemen: why are you sitting idly in your seats, go out into the street, turn on the traffic lights, fine the drivers, judge, intimidate, if you have to go to jail, but bring money. It started from that day, and as it went on, the Armenian policeman became more and more “insolent”, “disgusted”, became fat, became an unpunished beast and began to persecute Armenians, citizens, ravage and empty the country.

The fact that during rallies and marches they chant “the police is ours” is a lie and fabrication. The Armenian policeman has always belonged to the authorities of the day. They have always served the country’s presidents and rulers. The police were and are the main support of the former presidents and the current main Armenian patriot. The nail in the current system is the policeman.

My friend Ara Harutyunyan, an American-based scientist and political scientist, tells. “The city where I live officially has a population of 240 thousand and 477 policemen. One policeman for every 500 inhabitants, and that’s in the case of people living in the city being heavily armed. In 25 years, I have not come across a single fight, argument or trouble, even though there are a lot of murders. Today’s Armenia has about 30,000 policemen for 2 million. In other words, one policeman for 60 people, 8 times more armed than the American one. The area of our city is about 1.5 times larger than Yerevan (well, the houses are one-story). During peak hours, there is a flow of 3 rows of cars on each side of the streets (probably they are working in the city from the neighboring regions), in that sense it is not much different from Washington… With the money generated from the taxes of actual Armenian citizens, Nikol supports your friend or neighbor’s militia 8 times more than the norm and the average. 5 times more pay.” And here, the neighboring Georgia stood up by disarming its own police officer. With the first steps, Saakashvili did just that: he deprived the policeman of his leverage. But yes, “ours is different”.

Garegin Vardanyan

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Facebook

X

