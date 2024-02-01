Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Economy, Ani Ispiryan, has been detained as part of an investigation into corruption within the ministry.

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Economy, Ani Ispiryan, who arrived in Armenia as a participant in the Armenian government’s iGorts program for Diaspora Armenians, has reportedly been detained as part of an investigation into corruption within the ministry.

On January 31, Armenia’s Ministry of Economy announced an ongoing investigation in the ministry. The Minister of Economy’s spokesperson confirmed Ispiryan’s detention by law enforcement officers but did not clarify its reasons. A day earlier, Ispiryan was dismissed from her position, as per a decision from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Ani Ispiryan’s employee page on the official government website is no longer active: https://mineconomy.am/en/employee/99. Ani Ispiryan arrived in Armenia through the “iGorts” Program in 2020, where she worked in the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, focusing on developing investment policy. The “iGorts” Program was launched by the Republic of Armenia’s Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs. It allows diaspora Armenians to work in the public sector and for the Armenian Government.

