Armenia: The wife of National Assembly speaker Alen Simonyan’s brother was detained for two months.

The Anti-Corruption Court of Armenia has ruled to detain Ani Gevorgyan, the wife of National Assembly speaker Alen Simonyan’s brother, for two months, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports from the court.

This court proceeding is along the lines of the case into the arrests at the Ministry of Economy of Armenia that started Wednesday—and in connection with cases of corruption at the ministry.

Six people and one official were taken into custody yesterday in connection with these cases.

