Karabakh ex-official: We will go to war with this peace treaty

The Armenian authorities are “packaging” the peace treaty [expected to be signed with Azerbaijan] in such a way that after 20-25 years my grandchildren will go to war [against Azerbaijan].

It seems to them [the Armenian authorities] that they are going for peace; but it’s not peace, it’s war! You’re just delaying it from one generation to the next. Samvel Babayan, former Secretary of the Security Council and former Minister of Defense of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), stated this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“There was a genocide 100 years ago, and any president of Armenia who tries to recognize the territorial integrity of Turkey becomes a traitor. He goes abroad, gets hit with tomatoes and eggs. Even today, the [Armenian] diaspora almost completely disdains today’s incumbent [Armenian] authorities,” said Babayan.

“I say: if there are literate, thinking people in Azerbaijan so that our [two] peoples, who have been fighting each other for 300 years, do not continue to fight for another 300 years, we should play our ‘game.’ For so long we have not decided, the superpowers have decided, which have promoted their interests. I propose that we play our ‘game’ in coordination with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan needs to realize that Artsakh should be an autonomous republic, that people [should] return, there [should] be peace, the two peoples [should] reconcile. The region [should] follow the path of economic, political, and logistic integration; this is our future,” added Samvel Babayan.

