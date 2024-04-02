Nikol Pashinyan, during a meeting with a CP party activist, compared his activity to Christ’s path.

Last week, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during a meeting with a CP party activist, compared his activity to the path taken by Christ, and in his message of the Holy Resurrection, he hinted at his “impeccable” course. (From here, by the way, it can be assumed that the members of the CP board perform the actions of the 12 apostles). Comparing any political or statesman with a spiritual leader (not to mention God) is, to put it mildly, inappropriate from the beginning. Those figures, even with the best intentions, are forced to be pragmatic and cynical, to say one thing today and the opposite tomorrow. Especially when it comes to such a head of state, during whose “reign” thousands of compatriots were killed, tens of thousands were deprived of their homes, and the enemy occupied a part of the state. A leader whose power is based on hatred and hostility towards the “formers”. Making one’s self like God cannot be a subject of political discussion, of course. But psychologists, I think, have something to do here. We are talking about the so-called “God complex”. which was first described at the beginning of the 20th century by the Austrian psychologist Alfred Adler, and then studied in detail, especially within the framework of the psychoanalytic school.

You can read Armenian version this address: https://www.aravot.am/2024/04/02/1409574/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

