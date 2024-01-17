Azerbaijan puts Aliyev voting posters on Artsakh Nagorno Karabakh’s presidency building,

Azerbaijan puts voting posters on Nagorno Karabakh’s presidency building, preparing for next month’s snap elections. From a population of over 100,000 inhabitants, about 20 individuals remain in the territory after its capture last September.

Out of the thousands of buildings in Stepanakert, Azerbaijan decided to open an election precinct right in the residence of the President of the Republic of Artsakh. Nothing is done by chance, and every detail is calculated and used to cause more pain and humiliate dignity.

