“Exploring Legacy: The Story of Iraqi Homenetmen Scouts” Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m.

Under the Sponsorship of Homenetmen Western USA Region, the Iraqi Armenians Cultural Committee – California is delighted to invite you to a captivating event dedicated to celebrating the rich history and achievements of the Iraqi Armenian Scouts and the values they uphold.

Since its founding, Iraqi Homenetmen Scouts has shaped the lives of countless young individuals and prepared them to be physically young, solid Armenians and exemplary citizens with the highest intellectual and spiritual virtues. In addition, it has developed young Armenians’ intellect, sense of duty, responsibility, and honor, along with their character and integrity in leadership, by teaching endurance and courage, nationalism and patriotism, obedience to the law, and orderliness.

Dear Friends, we are pleased to invite you to take part of this beautiful event that will highlight the history and contribution of the Iraqi Homenetmen Scouts to the community’s cultural heritage and preservation of the Armenian identity. The event will include an exhibition of historical photographs and a PowerPoint presentation of inspiring scout members’ stories, followed by a speech delivered by Homenetmen Western USA Region, in addition to group Armenian dance performances and poetry.

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: St. Gregory Armenian Catholic Cathedral’s Hall, 1510 E Mountain St., Glendale, CA 91207

Inspire Iraqi youth scouts who have relocated to the United States to participate actively in local scout chapters, ensuring their continued contribution to the community’s scouting endeavors.

This event is open to all, so bring your friends and family to this unforgettable journey to honor and celebrate the vibrant history of Iraqi Armenian Scouts—a reception to follow.

Iraqi Armenians Cultural Committee – California

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Facebook

X

