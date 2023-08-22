Sarkis Balkhian,

WHAT:

The Pan Armenian Council of Western USA is organizing a press conference featuring Congressman Adam Schiff, Congressman Brad Sherman, LA City Council President Paul Krekorian, Mayor of Glendale Dan Brotman, and other public officials to launch a 24-Hour nationwide hunger strike to demonstrate unity with the 120,000 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) victimized by a dire humanitarian catastrophe caused by the 8-month ongoing illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan.

WHO:

Pan Armenian Council of Western USA (PAC WUSA)

Congressman Adam Schiff

Congressman Brad Sherman

LA City Council President Paul Krekorian

Mayor of Glendale Dan Brotman

WHEN:

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Starting at 5:00 P.M. PST

WHERE:

Consulate of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles

11766 Wilshire Blvd,

Los Angeles, CA 90025

WHY:

The Pan Armenian Council of Western USA (PAC WUSA) will launch a 24-hour nationwide hunger strike at a press conference featuring public officials, including Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Brad Sherman, LA City Council President Paul Krekorian, Mayor of Glendale Dan Brotman and other public officials to demand tangible action by President Biden’s Administration to end the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan’s tyrannical regime, ensuring security and stability for Artsakh, as well as invigorating a recommitment for its right to self-determination. The strike, themed “Unity With Artsakh, End the Blockade” especially aims to raise national awareness about the rapidly unfolding humanitarian crisis in the region, which has left 120,000 civilians on the brink of starvation and genocide.

Pan Armenian Council of Western USA Calls Upon the Biden Administration to Take All Measures to End Azerbaijan’s Illegal Blockade of Artsakh

With the lives of 30,000 Armenian Children, 20,000 elderly, and 9,000 persons with disabilities hanging in the balance, we demand affirmative action by President Biden and the U.S. Department of State, to prevent a new Armenian Genocide at the hands of the Aliyev regime by:

Ensuring the immediate re-opening of the Lachin Corridor by introducing and facilitating the passage of a UN Security Council Resolution requiring Azerbaijan to adhere to the February 22, 2023, preliminary measure of the ICJ ordering Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor; Immediately halting all U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan in light of the illegal humanitarian blockade imposed on the Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), consistent with Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act; Sanctioning members of the Aliyev regime under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act for ongoing war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated by individual members of the Aliyev regime; Delivering $100 million in USAID humanitarian assistance to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) through the Lachin Corridor to ensure the survival of the 120,000 civilians who have been completely blockaded since June 15, 2023; Introducing a UN Security Council resolution to establish a United Nations Mission in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) [UNMINK] consisting of 5,000 international military personnel to ensure the physical security of the population.

