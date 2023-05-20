Armenians unite in Kornidzor, Syunik Province, in a resounding call for solidarity with Artsakh, VIDEO

Armenians unite in Kornidzor, Syunik Province, in a resounding call for solidarity with Artsakh. Organized by the Volunteer Movement NGO, this powerful protest near the Hakari Bridge in the Berdzor Corridor aims to challenge the oppressive blockade imposed by Azerbaijan.

Thousands of protestors traveled to Kornidzor and then marched toward the Berdzor Corridor. Marching in unison, Artsakh Armenians join the rally, commencing their journey from the Stepanakert Military Pantheon towards the Zarin Bagh section of the vital road connecting Artsakh to Armenia. During the rally, the participants conveyed several key messages.

They emphasized Armenia’s belief in its ability to overcome challenges and achieve progress. Additionally, they issued a warning to Azerbaijan, highlighting the potentially severe consequences of its aggressive actions. The protestors strongly opposed any measures that infringed upon Artsakh’s freedom and right to self-determination. They emphasized that safeguarding Artsakh’s sovereignty is a shared responsibility between Armenia and Artsakh.

Furthermore, they stressed that the Armenian Government should not question referendums or the Armenian Constitution. They firmly rejected any agreements that lacked direct participation from the people. The protestors emphasized that lasting peace could only be achieved through justice and the liberation of occupied territories. They reiterated their preparedness to defend their homeland, as expressed by the organizers of the protest.

