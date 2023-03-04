Artsakh: What issues were discussed at the meeting of the representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan?

The office of the Security Council of Artsakh announced new details regarding the discussions with the representatives of Azerbaijan.

The report states that in accordance with the decision of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh on February 28, 2023, a working group was created to discuss urgent humanitarian issues with the Azerbaijani side.

The head of the group is Samvel Shahramanian, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh.

“According to the agreement reached through the mediation of the command of the peacekeeping troops of the Russian Federation stationed in the Republic of Artsakh, on March 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the headquarters of the peacekeeping troops, with the participation of the commander of the troops, Major General Andrey Volkov, the Artsakh and Azerbaijani sides were held. a meeting in which a similar working group formed by the Republic of Azerbaijan, headed by Ramin Mammadov, a member of the Milli Mejlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, took part.

The agenda items of the meeting were:

Ensuring the uninterrupted supply of natural gas to the Republic of Artsakh and the exclusion of further gas cuts.

In order to restore the power supply of the Republic of Artsakh, the inspection of the part of the only high-voltage line from the Republic of Armenia entering Artsakh, under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces, and the possibility of carrying out restoration works by “Artsakhenergo” CJSC specialists.

The organization of a one-time visual tour by an Azerbaijani professional group in the area of ​​Kashin and Drombon mines.

Complete opening of the Stepanakert-Goris highway.

In the opening speech, the commander of the peacekeeping troop presented the participants of the meeting as the sides of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Azerbaijan. Then, the head of the Artsakh group explained to the Azerbaijani side the powers of the group headed by him, that is, the discussion of the above-mentioned specific issues and the search for solutions to them.

At the beginning of the meeting, the head of the Azeri group tried to lead the conversation towards the need for the integration of Artsakh with Azerbaijan, presenting prospects of obtaining possible socio-economic advantages in that case, but the head of the Artsakh group opposed it, urging to carry out a discussion on clearly defined issues. The latter also emphasized that these contacts with urgent humanitarian and infrastructural issues cannot address the main issues of the comprehensive settlement of the conflict, and for this it is necessary to form a format with broad international support.

It should be noted that the other members of the Azerbaijani group were engaged in the discussion of the above-mentioned four specific issues and the search for solutions, according to which, the further course of the meeting fully complied with the framework defined by the agenda.

As a result of the discussion of all the issues on the agenda, specific agreements were reached, which the Azerbaijani side undertook to report to the higher authorities and in the coming days, through the peacekeeping force, to inform the Artsakh side about the results.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached on the establishment of a stable feedback mechanism between the parties.

At the meeting, the parties agreed to publish only general information for the time being, considering that the process is still in the working stage. However, shortly after the meeting, the head of the Azerbaijani group gave interviews on the information platforms of his country, in which he spread completely different misinformation, deviating from the actual content and process, in particular announcing that the meeting discussed “issues of reintegration of the Armenian population of the Karabakh region into Azerbaijan”. Unfortunately, this falsification of Azerbaijani officials and media was also used by some representatives of the Armenian media, thereby creating a false impression that issues related to the comprehensive settlement of the conflict are allegedly being discussed in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani contacts. While, as we mentioned,

The next Azerbaijani disinformation, according to which the next meeting of the official representatives of the parties “may take place in Ganja or Aghdam”, and without the participation of the Russian peacekeeping troops, is also not true.

We urge you not to give in to the fabrications of the Azerbaijani propaganda machine and to be convinced that the public will be given exhaustive information about the above-mentioned process and its results,” the message states.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/dbe20fefab4ca7c493789e536b221326?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

