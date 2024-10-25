(MHP), Devlet Bahçeli, has invited Kurdish Leader Öcalan to the Parliament “Ask to end terrorism and dissolve the PKK.”

Significant developments are occurring. The leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahçeli, has invited Öcalan to the Parliament and requested him to make a call to “end terrorism and dissolve the PKK.”

A Kurdish politician named İbrahim Halil shared the following information, which he claimed to have received from PKK circles in Kandil, stating, “I am providing this as information, not as a comment.”

1- Abdullah Öcalan is to be released (possible date: Nevruz – March 2025);

2- Öcalan will announce that “the armed struggle is over and the PKK is being dissolved!”;

3- Öcalan may receive a “political ban” and will settle in Erbil;

88 senior PKK leaders will not be allowed to enter Turkey; 34 of them will stay with Öcalan in Erbil; the others may seek asylum in Norway or Greece! The remaining members can benefit from the repentance law and return to Turkey;

4- Sentences for those in prison will be reduced, and those who have completed their sentences will be released;

5- Both Kurdish and Turkish will be used in municipalities;

6- The principle of strengthened local governance is being accepted;

7- Kurdish will be taught up to the 8th grade (it is unclear whether it will be an elective course or the language of instruction);

8- It is agreed upon that Demirtaş will remain in prison for at least 22 years;

9- Regarding Rojava: The PKK has requested that Rojava be officially recognized by Turkey. Turkey, in turn, has asked for the removal of Mazlum Kobani from his position. A new name has been proposed, but it has not been disclosed to avoid any damage. The Rojava Kurds will either join the Free Syrian Army (FSA) affiliated with Turkey and come under Turkey’s control, or if they do not accept this, Turkey will act as a guarantor, and they will join the Syrian Army. The aim is to free Rojava from US control…

The item numbers are mine. Looking at the paper in front of him, the speaker also used expressions like “I won’t say this for now” for some items.

Source: Taner Akcam

