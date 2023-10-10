Turkish Agent Pashinyan will not attend the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will not attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS to be held in Bishkek on October 13. Nikol Pashinyan has said in a telephone conversation with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, the telephone conversation between Japarov and Pashinyan took place at the initiative of the Armenian side.

“Current issues of the bilateral agenda were discussed, including the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which will be held in Bishkek on October 13 of this year.

During the conversation, the prime minister of Armenia announced with regret that due to a number of circumstances he would not be able to take part in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS.

The leaders agreed to maintain constant contacts and strengthen bilateral relations in the spirit of friendship for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.”

