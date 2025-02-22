Breaking News, Pashinyan regime has filed charges against public figure Edgar Ghazaryan,

By Wally Sarkeesian

Pashinyan regime has filed charges against public figure Edgar Ghazaryan, former governor of Vayots Dzor and Armenia’s ambassador to Poland. He faces an offense punishable by up to five years in prison.

According to his lawyer, Ruben Melikyan, the prosecution launched a public criminal case against Ghazaryan following a decision by the prosecutor. The charge, filed under Article 490, is based on excerpts from his public statements.

One of the key statements cited in the case was made after a Constitutional Court ruling that, in Ghazaryan’s view, undermined the Declaration of Independence. He allegedly claimed that the judges responsible were either ignorant or traitors. The indictment also references his assertion that Vahe Grigoryan was appointed as a Constitutional Court judge illegally.

Melikyan stressed that Ghazaryan’s remarks were purely critical, without profanity or insults.

As a preventive measure, Ghazaryan has been barred from leaving the country, and a motion has been filed to place him under administrative supervision. This measure, according to Melikyan, could impose broad restrictions, including limitations on his activities or the amount of time he can spend outside his home each day.

A court hearing on the administrative supervision request is set for tomorrow.

Ghazaryan’s case is not an isolated incident. Previously, Narek Samsonyan and Vazgen Saghatelyan, hosts of the Imnemnimi podcast, were arrested for their public statements, detained, and held in custody for two months.

