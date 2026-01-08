Whitewashing Pashinyan failure won’t erase truth…

By Wally Sarkeesian



My response to Mr. Shahan Kalfayan’s on keghart ridiculous defense of war criminal Pashinyan:

The claim that Pashinyan was “democratically elected” is a myth.

In the first election, he effectively blocked serious opposition and rushed the country into a snap election, giving people virtually no time to organize or respond. That was not free choice – it was political manipulation.

In the second election, after the war, the situation was even worse. Once again, it was a snap election. More than 52% of eligible voters did not vote, and Pashinyan received only about 37% of the total electorate. Calling this a popular mandate is simply dishonest.

Low turnout, rushed elections, suppressed alternatives, and a traumatized population do not equal legitimacy.

If Armenians truly want the truth, the path is clear: remove him from power, arrest him, and conduct a full, independent investigation. Only a serious inquiry – with international-level financial and intelligence oversight – can uncover the full scope of his actions, including possible coordination with Azerbaijan and Turkey, political deception, and abuse of power.