By Wally Sarkeesian

A Nation in Peril

This is not simply mismanagement. It is not mere corruption. What we are witnessing is a coordinated and systematic destruction of Armenia’s foundations—its land, its faith, its history, and its pride. No Armenian leader, not even in times of foreign invasion, has inflicted such comprehensive damage. For the first time, the greatest danger to Armenia does not come from beyond its borders, but from within—seated in the highest office of the land.

The Systematic Destruction of Armenia Under Nikol Pashinyan

Everything that is Armenian, Nikol Pashinyan has either destroyed or is in the process of destroying—at a scale never before witnessed in our history. His tenure is not simply a failure of leadership; it is a systematic dismantling of our nation, stone by stone, institution by institution.

Artsakh: The Shattered Symbol of Victory

Artsakh once stood as a symbol of Armenian resilience and triumph. It was proof that, against overwhelming odds, Armenians could defend and liberate their homeland. Under Pashinyan, this symbol of pride and victory was erased. He did not merely lose Artsakh—he destroyed it. Worse, he surrendered its leaders, who now sit humiliated in Azerbaijani prisons and courtrooms. This is not defeat on the battlefield; it is betrayal of the highest order, unprecedented in Armenian history.

Political Prisoners: Silencing Armenia From Within

The devastation extends far beyond Artsakh. Inside Armenia, Pashinyan has waged war against his own people. Political leaders are thrown into jail, opposition voices are crushed, and business leaders are silenced. Instead of strengthening the republic, his regime is hollowing it out from within—paralyzing its institutions, stifling dissent, and stripping the nation of its backbone.

Armenian Church: Severing the Nation’s Soul

Perhaps the most alarming assault is aimed at the Armenian Apostolic Church, the cornerstone of our cultural and spiritual identity since 301 AD. For centuries, the Church has carried the Armenian people through invasions, massacres, and genocide. To attack it is not simply a political maneuver—it is an attempt to sever Armenians from their soul, to dismantle the very institution that has ensured our survival through history’s darkest hours.

Genocide Denial: Erasing Memory, Insulting History

As if these wounds were not deep enough, Pashinyan adds insult to injury by flirting with genocide denial. He has openly declared, “we have nothing to do with it,” distancing Armenia from the crime that defines its modern identity and struggle for justice. Words matter—and these words cut deep. If he can deny our past with language, what is to stop him from erasing our memory with actions? What begins with denial could end with the demolition of monuments and the erasure of history itself

The Call to Wake Up

The Armenian people must recognize this reality before it is too late. Silence, apathy, and passivity will only accelerate the collapse of our nation. Armenia’s survival does not depend on hollow speeches or empty rituals—it depends on courage. The courage to confront betrayal, to defend our institutions, to protect our history, and to preserve our national spirit. If we fail to awaken and act now, the day may come when there is nothing left to save.