By Wally Sarkeesian

Part 1: Artsakh Liberation Is Possible — So Is Nakhichevan

Some people doubt it, but it’s absolutely doable. The first step — the most important step — is removing and investigating the criminal in power. We must find out exactly how the Turks recruited him, how the plan for the 2020 war was crafted between him, Aliyev, and Turkey.

Armenia wasn’t defeated by its people or its soldiers — it was betrayed by its leaders. This betrayal has divided Armenians like never before. You can see it everywhere, even in online posts — Armenians swearing at each other, driven apart by the hatred sown by Pashinyan’s regime.

What Armenia needs now is leadership that can unite the people. Whoever comes to power must also embrace the Diaspora — the way Israel does. In Israel, the government is filled with people from the Diaspora, bringing expertise and global perspective. Armenia must drop its prejudice against the Diaspora and bring in the best minds from the U.S., France, Russia, Canada, and beyond to build a new government and a modern system.

The corrupt police system must be dismantled. Keep only a small police force for traffic and civilian needs — the rest should be in military uniform, sent to the borders, trained, and prepared for war. Armenia doesn’t need oppressive internal policing. Armenians are a peaceful people; they know each other, they are family and neighbors.

This is just the beginning of the conversation. There’s much more to say — and much more to plan. Join the conversation…

Armenia have gain nothing from the so called peace:

In 2002, the two nations discussed a land swap, in which Armenia would gain access to Nagorno-Karabakh, and Azerbaijan would gain access to Nakhchivan through a southern corridor (then called the “Meghri corridor”).

Now that Nagorno-Karabakh has been recaptured by Azerbaijan, it’s unclear what Armenia will gain in return for giving Azerbaijan access to this southern corridor. This might hinder the deal’s implementation, since Azerbaijan wants Armenia to amend its constitution to “eliminate territorial claims against Azerbaijan.” If Armenians don’t see any upside, the referendum to amend the constitution may fail.