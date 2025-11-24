Breaking News: Armenian Former Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan Pashinyan is agent

Pashinyan is an agent, I will publish the document, the screens, the recordings. Karapetyan’s revelation You can read the full article at this address: https://yerkir.am/hy/article/2025/11/24/302986

Former Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan has released a scandalous video in which he spoke about how the US special services recruited Nikol Pashinyan back in 1999 and used him as an agent. He showed the folder on the table and noted that he could substantiate his words with written evidence that he had recently obtained.

“If someone wants to know who the person is who is considered an agent of influence by several states, then it is the leader of our country,” Arshak Karapetyan declared. “If that is not the case, then let him just explain how Ararat Mirzoyan was appointed Foreign Minister. This is in the case that the acting head was Armen Gevorgyan, well, let him say why he did not appoint Gevorgyan, but Mirzoyan. Let him say and we will see who was under the influence. If they continue, then they will tell me what really happened. They say: sovereign government, sovereign government. They were not a sovereign government then, nor now. Let them not sing songs,” Karapetyan said.

He said that he warned Pashinyan back on August 14, 2020, that a war was coming. “I noticed that he was taking screenshots, I myself started doing it myself, and I have all the conversations with him recorded. And perhaps it is time for us to start disseminating these recordings, including the recording when I tell him to trust my own intelligence data. I had to record myself to protect myself, I was the head of intelligence for 10 years. They can’t record me, I won’t respond,” Karapetyan noted.

“We have a report from one of the US embassy employees to his superiors that Pashinyan was recruited by that country’s intelligence agency back in 1999, as the editor of a newspaper,” the former minister presented and said that in that report, the embassy employee also described Nikol Pashinyan as an agent, wrote that he has low human standards, is terribly selfish, stingy, is in a psychologically unstable state, and in the end concluded that that’s exactly what they need him for. He also noted that Pashinyan received money from the US government in exchange for providing secret information.

Karapetyan also noted that he has accurate data that no weapons have been purchased in these years, that he will give everything to the Turks. And he called for a fight against this government. You can read the full article at this address: https://yerkir.am/hy/article/2025/11/24/302986

