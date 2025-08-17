“My Mother’s Tears: The Unending Genocide”

By Wally Sarkeesian

Armenian Genocide, Artsakh Genocide, Now Gaza Genocide, by Turkey, Azerbaijan, Israel

I created Gagrule.net in 2000, not because of politics, not even because I am Armenian, but because I grew up with my mother’s tears. Every time she heard a song, she would burst into tears. “This was my cousin’s song… this was my uncle’s song,” she would say. As children, we never understood why the music broke her heart.

The truth was too heavy. They kept the horror inside. They couldn’t speak of the unspeakable crimes—the genocide the Turks committed against our people. My mother was only six when her life was spared. Some stranger threw her onto the back of a donkey and saved her. That’s how close she came to being lost forever.

On my father’s side, it was no different. Half the family is gone. Children slaughtered. Women stolen. The lucky few who survived joined the Armenian fighters, holding on to scraps of life. Most were massacred.

This pain lives in us. It passes from generation to generation. That is why, when I see Gaza today, I feel it in my bones. We Armenians know this grief. We know the silence of the world. Israel, Turkey, and Azerbaijan—they continue the same path of genocide and ethnic cleansing. The world still does nothing.

And when I look at our fellow Armenians in **Artsakh—Karabakh—our people who lived on that land for thousands of years—**I see the same tragedy repeat itself in the 21st century. The criminal regime of Azerbaijan ethnically cleansed Armenians from their homeland, murdering thousands. And this time, they had help from within—help from Armenia’s own so-called leader, Nikol Pashinyan, in one of the greatest conspiracies against the Armenian nation.

When I hear Israel speak now, I remember the words Hitler used when he invaded Poland. He told his troops, “Who today remembers the Armenians?”

That is why we must remember. That is why I cannot stay silent.