Pashinyan’s dirty election games have just started.

Source Hraparak Daily,

Since early morning, the head of state has been sending another order to the heavy artillery of the CP via WhatsApp. This time, the order was to maximally discredit the two women of the “Strong Armenia” party who were detained yesterday and to create an atmosphere of fear. The notorious CP members, without waiting for each other, go live and post in the style of “we will put everyone in jail”, “catch them, they are rigging the election”.

Members of the same force that have repeatedly falsified and distorted similar recordings are now using the recording, which does not contain any criminally punishable elements, as a banner to try to convince the public that Gohar Ghumashyan, who has a newborn child, rigged the election and let the country down.

Social Minister Arsen Torosyan convinces live that Pashinyan is not providing individual assistance to people who approach him, but is solving systemic problems, but he does not mention how finding a person a good job can be a solution to a systemic problem. We all remember how Pashinyan instructed the young man who approached him to find a “good job.”

MP, head of the CP faction Hayk Kojoryan is predicting that the opposition will shoot several more protesters in the street next or sacrifice the state, forgetting to mention that the only force that has sacrificed the Armenian state to date is their CP.

Ruben Rubinyan warns people associated with “Strong Armenia” that they will be arrested, regardless of gender, age, and whether they have a newborn, if they decide that they have distributed electoral bribes. Even though there was no mention of bribery in the recording they attached.

The heaviest “artilleryman”, Arayik Harutyunyan, also believes that the purpose of the joint opposition rally is to exert pressure so that the opposition is not arrested on charges of electoral bribery. This person is either fooling us or himself. In his opinion, is there no other reason to hold a rally against the government that has brought the country to this state?

It is clear that the reason for this CP “rally” is the fear of the rally announced by Ishkhan Saghatelyan last night. The large number of people at the previous rally suggests that the next one may be more influential and the CP leader is terrified of it.