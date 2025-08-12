“Trump’s Corridor Deal: Genocide Whitewash, Armenia at Risk”

By Wally Sarkeesian

Trump’s TRIPP Corridor: Whitewashing Genocide, Burying Section 907, and Turning Armenia Into a Geopolitical Battleground”

Trump has single-handedly whitewashed the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh, buried Section 907 of the U.S. Freedom Support Act, and handed Azerbaijan and Turkey their long-coveted corridor — all under U.S. oversight. Branded as the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP), this isn’t a harmless transit link. It’s a NATO-aligned lifeline connecting Turkey and Israel to Azerbaijan through Armenia’s sovereign territory, deliberately excluding Russia and Iran. Both powers will see it as a provocation they cannot ignore, cutting across their vital North–South trade route.

For Trump, it’s a cheap geopolitical stunt — a photo op to score points and pressure Moscow over Ukraine. For Armenia, it’s a high-risk gamble that could turn the country into a battlefield in the looming U.S.–Russia–Iran confrontation. And the agreement’s talk of “building trust” between Armenia and Azerbaijan? That’s pure cynicism, when one side has committed blockade, invasion, and genocide without consequence.