By Wally Sarkeesian

Armenian Ruthless Dictator Nikol Pashinyan has transformed Armenia’s security landscape in ways that raise serious concerns about the country’s democratic future. While the military has been steadily weakened, the police have been expanded into a formidable force—larger than the army itself and trained with the assistance of foreign governments. This shift has not only undermined Armenia’s defenses but has also consolidated a domestic apparatus designed to protect Pashinyan’s rule rather than the nation.

The scale of his power is symbolized by his outsized motorcade—reportedly larger than that of the President of the United States. Such excess reflects more than personal vanity; it underscores the extent to which state resources are being directed toward securing the leader rather than serving the people.

Most troubling are Pashinyan’s warnings to the public: support his proposed peace treaty or prepare for revolution. This is not the language of a statesman seeking national unity but of a ruler confident in his ability to crush dissent. Over the past seven years, thousands of Armenians have been imprisoned for little more than voicing opposition. Today, prisons hold political detainees ranging from religious leaders to prominent business figures.

Armenia now faces a stark question. Will its people continue to endure a government increasingly accused of serving foreign interests, or will they find the unity to reclaim their democratic voice? The answer will define not only Armenia’s present but its future as a sovereign nation.