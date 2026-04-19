Anna Hakobyan Join Pashinyan, holding a motorcade rally sign of desperation…

Do you know why he is holding a motorcade? Because he does not dare to hold a rally.

He has no hope that at least a more-or-less crowded rally will turn out. And forming a column of 10-20-30 cars is not difficult, and that column already gives the impression of being crowded… well, and the people hidden in the cars are both providing a service to the authorities and not very visible to others.

Don’t be surprised if some of those people also appear at the opposition rallies tomorrow. And don’t forget that at this stage of the “life-or-death” struggle, they have put all their administrative resources into action – with community leaders, law enforcement officers… and even “heavy artillery” – Anna joined her ex-husband today… perhaps the situation is really difficult – the last bullets are being fired.

Do you know why in recent years he has been organizing shows, governors, Jennifer Lopez, concerts, New Year’s celebrations, and today there will be another concert in Gyumri… so that people tired of the stress and psychological terror he has caused himself can involuntarily participate in them to relieve themselves a little and pretend that this is his electorate, that so many people accept and elect him…

And the meaning of these titanic efforts and cunning is one thing: to inspire the public that they have already “carried” the defeat of all normal Armenians in the June 7 elections…

But people should clearly realize that if this time he managed to deceive, fool the public and repeat the history of 21, in one of his next speeches he will already explain why Armenians do not have the right to have a state and how he himself made the choice between “saving” the lives of 2 million people and becoming a province of Azerbaijan, and what a great “courage” he is to demonstrate in making that difficult decision, and some mentally retarded people will propose to erect his statue in Republic Square…