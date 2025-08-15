By Wally Sarkeesian

Conversation Part 2 — One Party for Armenians

I have never in my life joined any political party or organization — and that’s exactly why I can speak freely. I’ll tell you why: in Armenia, political parties are not built to serve the people. They are built to divide them.

Seventeen parties… fifty parties… one hundred parties — the number doesn’t matter. The result is always the same: chaos, division, weakness. Pashinyan mastered the “divide and conquer” strategy, and he played it to perfection — Armenia paid the price.

And if that wasn’t enough, we have twenty more so-called organizations in the diaspora, each pulling in its own direction, tearing our nation apart like vultures over a carcass.

This madness must end.

One Armenia. One voice. One power.

Armenia must adopt a Swiss-style government, where the president and prime minister serve only one term — one year — before rotating. No one should hold power long enough to corrupt it.

Because with multiple parties, we will never win.

Division is our greatest enemy.

Unity is our only hope.

And united — we cannot be defeated.