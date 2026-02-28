By Wally Sarkeesian,

Endless Wars & Concentration of power in one man’s hand:

What really bothers me about the political system is how much power is concentrated in one person. Whether it’s in the United States or any other country, big or small, millions of lives can depend on the decisions of a single leader.

History shows how dangerous that can be. From figures like Adolf Hitler to more recent leaders, major conflicts and crises have often been driven by the choices of one individual. That’s a serious flaw in how many political systems are structured.

There are exceptions. In countries like Switzerland, power is more distributed. Leadership rotates, and decisions are made collectively rather than resting on one person’s authority. It’s a very different model.

The concern is that people often place too much trust in a single leader, voting for one individual to carry enormous responsibility. When power is that centralized, the risk of misuse or poor decisions is always there-and that’s a problem many societies continue to face.

Look at the United States as an example. Leaders often campaign one way and govern another, and major military actions can still end up tied to decisions at the top.

George H. W. Bush led the Gulf War in Iraq. Then Bill Clinton, who wasn’t elected on a war platform, still oversaw military interventions, including NATO’s campaign in Yugoslavia.

After that, George W. Bush came in saying he would avoid nation-building, yet the U.S. went into Iraq and Afghanistan. Then Barack Obama, elected in part on anti-war sentiment, authorized actions in Libya and expanded involvement in Syria.

More recently, under Joe Biden, the U.S. has supported Ukraine in its war with Russia. And even Donald Trump, who often spoke against wars, still authorized military strikes during his presidency.

The broader issue is that, despite elections and promises, major decisions—especially about war—can still come down to a small group of leaders, sometimes even one person. That concentration of power is what worries many people, because the consequences affect millions.