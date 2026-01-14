“Corruption, looting, and cronyism appear widespread within the Pashinyan government.

According to a report by Hetq, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Deputy Prime Ministers received significant bonuses in 2025, raising questions about government compensation practices and transparency.

Based on official information obtained by Hetq via a written request to the Armenian government, **Pashinyan received about 11.95 million AMD in performance-related bonuses in the first half of 2025. Additionally, he was awarded approximately 1.97 million AMD in a separate bonus. This brings his total bonus for that period to nearly 13.9 million AMD (~$35,700 USD at typical exchange rates). **

The Hetq report also notes that, combined with bonuses paid to the two Deputy Prime Ministers and others in the Prime Minister’s Office, **Pashinyan, his deputies, and senior staff received a total of 51.6 million AMD in bonuses and reward payments for the period from 2021 through 2025. **

These figures emerged in the context of broader reporting on government compensation, which has included discussion of salary increases for ministers and senior officials in recent years. For example, media reporting has noted past increases in ministerial and deputy ministerial salaries and the use of bonus systems tied to performance and other criteria. **

Supporters of the bonus practice argue that such payments are part of legally authorized wage and reward systems that are included in the state budget. Critics, however, point to concerns about transparency and fairness, especially in a context where average incomes in Armenia remain modest and public institutions are under strain.