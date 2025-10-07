By Wally Sarkeesian

Armenia’s Future Is on the Line: “Do not Debate Pashinyan”

The coming election is not politics as usual — it is a fight for the very survival of the Armenian nation.

For years, since 2008, Nikol Pashinyan has deceived our people, divided our society, and led Armenia into loss and despair. Enough is enough.

Do not waste time debating him or his circle. They thrive on distraction, lies, and manipulation.

Instead, focus on unity, strength, and purpose. Build, organize, and stand together for Armenia’s future. Ignore the noise — let them speak to themselves while patriots act.

Armenia will rise again — but only if we stand together and act now.

