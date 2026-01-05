America Lost Its Soul, After the USSR Fell

By Wally Sarkeesian

Those of Us Who Lived in the U.S. Long Enough Witnessed the Shift — Before and After the USSR Fell

When the Soviet Union existed, the West was restrained. There was a balance of power, and the U.S. had to behave more carefully. After the USSR collapsed, that restraint disappeared — and the U.S. moved from competition to constant wars and interventions. At the same time, America hollowed itself out at home. Once a country of small businesses and opportunity, it’s now dominated by corporate giants like Walmart and Home Depot that crush local enterprise. Try opening a small coffee shop today and surviving — that’s the real test. America didn’t lose its soul overnight; it lost it when power went unchecked and corporations replaced communities.