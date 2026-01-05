Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

America Lost Its Soul, After the USSR Fell

By

By Wally Sarkeesian

Those of Us Who Lived in the U.S. Long Enough Witnessed the Shift — Before and After the USSR Fell

When the Soviet Union existed, the West was restrained. There was a balance of power, and the U.S. had to behave more carefully. After the USSR collapsed, that restraint disappeared — and the U.S. moved from competition to constant wars and interventions. At the same time, America hollowed itself out at home. Once a country of small businesses and opportunity, it’s now dominated by corporate giants like Walmart and Home Depot that crush local enterprise. Try opening a small coffee shop today and surviving — that’s the real test. America didn’t lose its soul overnight; it lost it when power went unchecked and corporations replaced communities.