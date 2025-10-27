By Wally Sarkeesian

1. Initial Promises (2018–2019)

When Nikol Pashinyan first came to power after the 2018 “Velvet Revolution,” he presented himself as a democrat and a defender of national interests.

He repeatedly stated that he had no right to decide Artsakh’s fate because he was not elected by the people of Artsakh.

He emphasized that Artsakh must be a party to the peace talks and promised that no decision would be made without the will of the Artsakh people.

2. The “Zero Point” Negotiations

Soon after, Pashinyan reversed his position, declaring that negotiations would begin from a “zero point” — effectively discarding years of diplomatic progress and the previous negotiation framework (including the Madrid Principles).

This confused both local and international observers and weakened Armenia’s position in talks.

3. Shifting Rhetoric (2019–2020)

In the National Assembly, Pashinyan began claiming that any solution must be equally acceptable to the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh, and Azerbaijan — a statement that many saw as legitimizing Azerbaijan’s claims and diluting Armenia’s bargaining power.

When asked what exactly was being negotiated, his vague response — “Whatever needs to be negotiated, we negotiate” — reflected growing inconsistency.

4. The 2020 War and Catastrophe

In September 2020, the 44-day war broke out.

Despite warnings, the government failed to prepare the army or secure foreign support.

The war became a disaster: over 4,000 Armenian soldiers were killed, tens of thousands displaced, and large parts of Artsakh were lost.

Many Armenians describe this as a new genocide — with Turkey, Pakistan, Israel, and extremist mercenaries openly supporting Azerbaijan.

5. The November 9, 2020 Ceasefire Agreement

Pashinyan signed the Moscow-brokered deal that ended the war — widely viewed as a capitulation.

Armenia lost Shushi, Hadrut, and most part of Artsakh, while Russian peacekeepers were deployed temporarily.

He announced the deal in the middle of the night without consulting the nation or Parliament.

6. The 2021 Elections and New Promises

During the 2021 snap elections, Pashinyan promised to bring back Shushi and Hadrut and to secure Artsakh’s status.

However, after being reelected, he gradually abandoned these promises — lowering expectations and shifting responsibility.

7. Recognition of Azerbaijan’s “Territorial Integrity” (2022–2023)

At meetings in Brussels and other international forums, Pashinyan officially recognized Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity — including Artsakh.

This statement effectively erased the decades-long struggle of Artsakh Armenians for self-determination and was seen as the final act of surrender.

8. The 2023 Exodus and Aftermath

In September 2023, Azerbaijan launched a final military operation in Artsakh.

Within days, over 150,000 Armenians were forced to flee their homes.

Artsakh ceased to exist as a self-governing entity — a tragic end many blame directly on Pashinyan’s policies and concessions.