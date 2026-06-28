Israel recognized Armenian Genocide, Pashinyan in Panic

By Wally Sarkeesian

Breaking News: Nikol Pashinyan / Նիկոլ Փաշինյան in Panic

Israel’s reported move toward official recognition of the Armenian Genocide has sparked significant discussion. If the Knesset ultimately approves such recognition, it would mark an important development in Israeli-Armenian relations.

Today, the major Turkish newspapers are framing Israel’s move in noticeably different ways depending on their editorial stance.

Hürriyet Daily News (mainstream)

Hürriyet presents the story largely as a diplomatic development. It reports that Israel’s cabinet has approved a proposal to recognize the Armenian Genocide and emphasizes that the move still requires approval by the Knesset. The paper also reiterates Turkey’s longstanding position that the 1915 events occurred during wartime and should not be classified as genocide.

Sabah (pro-government)

Sabah’s coverage focuses on the geopolitical angle. It portrays Israel’s initiative as a political response to deteriorating Israel-Turkey relations rather than a new historical assessment. The paper argues that Israel avoided recognition for decades when relations with Ankara were good and is now using the issue as diplomatic leverage.

Yeni Şafak (strongly pro-government)

Yeni Şafak has taken the strongest line. Its commentary argues that Israel is “politicizing history” and using the Armenian issue to pressure Turkey. Articles also link the move to current tensions over Gaza and broader regional rivalries rather than focusing on the historical debate itself.

Cumhuriyet (opposition, secular)

Cumhuriyet’s reporting is generally more analytical and less nationalistic. While it notes the diplomatic implications for Turkey, it tends to devote more attention to Israel’s political calculations and the historical significance of the decision than pro-government newspapers. It does not abandon Turkey’s official position, but its tone is less confrontational.

Sözcü (opposition nationalist)

Sözcü has emphasized the foreign-policy consequences for Turkey and criticized Israel’s timing. Like most Turkish newspapers, it questions why Israel chose to pursue recognition now after decades of refraining from doing so, suggesting the decision is closely tied to the current breakdown in bilateral relations.

Common themes across most Turkish media

Despite their political differences, several themes appear consistently:

The move is presented as a consequence of the collapse in Israel-Turkey relations.

Israel is accused of using the issue for political or diplomatic purposes.

Turkey’s official position—that the 1915 events do not constitute genocide—is restated.

Many outlets warn that recognition could further damage relations between Ankara and Jerusalem.