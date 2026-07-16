An Armenian Story Reaches the British Royal Family

By Wally Sarkeesian

Sometimes history appears in the most unexpected places.

The recent engagement of Samuel Chatto, the grandson of Princess Margaret and great-nephew of King Charles III, to British-Armenian artist Eleanor Ekserdjian is more than just another royal engagement. For Armenians around the world, it is also a reminder that our heritage continues to inspire and flourish across generations and borders.

Eleanor Ekserdjian has never hidden her Armenian roots. Instead, she has embraced them through her work as an artist and filmmaker. After visiting Armenia, she created works inspired by the country’s landscapes, history, and culture. Her exhibition, We Are Our Mountains, carries the name of one of the most recognizable symbols of Armenian identity and reflects themes of memory, homeland, and the enduring spirit of the Armenian people.

In a world where Armenian history is too often overlooked, it is encouraging to see a young artist proudly celebrating her heritage through creativity rather than politics. Her work reminds us that identity is preserved not only by governments and institutions, but also by artists, writers, musicians, and ordinary families who pass their traditions from one generation to the next.

The engagement has also drawn attention for another reason. Samuel Chatto, himself a ceramic artist, proposed with a porcelain engagement ring that he crafted by hand. In an age of luxury brands and extravagance, the handmade ring symbolizes something far more meaningful: love, dedication, and personal craftsmanship

For Armenians everywhere, this happy occasion is worth celebrating. Eleanor Ekserdjian represents a generation that carries Armenian culture into the future with confidence, talent, and pride. Her success demonstrates that Armenian heritage continues to enrich the cultural life of the world while remaining deeply connected to its roots.

We wish Samuel Chatto and Eleanor Ekserdjian a lifetime of happiness, health, and success as they begin this new chapter together. May their future be filled with love, creativity, and the same appreciation for history and culture that has already brought so much beauty to their work.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Editor’s Note: Eleanor Ekserdjian is a British-Armenian artist whose work has explored Armenian history, culture, and identity. We congratulate the happy couple and wish them every happiness in their future together.