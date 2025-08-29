Levon Zurabyan filed a crime report related to Pashinyan’s statement “I am the Government”

Source: factor.am

Armenian National Congress Vice-Chairman Levon Zurabyan filed a criminal complaint regarding Prime Minister Pashinyan’s statement. Let us recall that the day before yesterday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, responding to the observation that the Government had accepted that the Stockholm Arbitration Award was subject to mandatory execution, stated: “I am the Government, if there is anyone who contradicts my position, let them write an application right now and go.”

In this regard, Levon Zurabyan cited Article 42 of the RA Constitution on the right to freely express one’s opinion. “CONSTITUTION OF ARMENIA: “Article 42. Freedom of expression Everyone has the right to freely express his or her opinion. This right includes the freedom to hold one’s own opinion, as well as the freedom to seek, receive and disseminate information and ideas through any media, without interference by state and local self-government bodies and regardless of state borders.” LAW OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA ON THE STRUCTURE AND ACTIVITIES OF THE GOVERNMENT (Adopted on March 23, 2018). “Article 11. Government decisions 1. Decisions on legislative initiative and sub-legislative normative legal acts of the Government are adopted by a majority vote of the total number of members of the Government, by oral vote. Other decisions of the Government are adopted by a majority vote of the members of the Government participating in the session, by oral vote. Members of the Government participating in the session are obliged to participate in the vote. Members of the Government vote for or against. In case of a tie, the Prime Minister’s vote is decisive.” NIKOL PASHINIAN. “No one in the Government can have a position that contradicts my position. I am the Government. If there are people who have a position that contradicts my position, let them write an application and leave the buildings. If not, I will remove them myself.” REPORT ON A CRIMINAL OFFENSE. This statement by Nikol Pashinyan contains the features of an act provided for by Article 441 of the Criminal Code. Due to the fact of the commission of an apparent crime, I demand that the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia accept this note as a report on the commission of an alleged crime and initiate criminal proceedings on the fact. CRIMINAL CODE OF THE RA. “Article 441 Abuse of power or official authority or influence resulting from them by an official or abuse of authority 1. The use by an official of his power or official authority or influence resulting from them to the detriment of state or official interests, or failure to perform or improper performance of his official duty, or the commission of an act that does not arise from his authority or is beyond the scope of his authority, which has caused significant damage to the rights, freedoms or legitimate interests of a person or organization or the legitimate interests of society or the state, is punishable by a fine in the amount of twenty to forty times the minimum wage, or by deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of three to seven years, or by restriction of liberty for a term of one to three years, or by short-term imprisonment for a term of one to two months, or by imprisonment for a term of one to four years. 2. The act provided for in Part 1 of this Article, which: 1) was committed by using violence or by threatening to use violence…,” Zurabyan wrote.

